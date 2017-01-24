Aaron Neville to perform at 2017 French Quarter Fest

click to enlarge

makes his French Quarter Festival at this year's event, featuring a lineup of nearly 200 bands and artists at venues throughout the neighborhood. Neville headlines opening night on Thursday, April 6. The 34th annual festival runs April 6-9.Also making their debut in 2017 are Louisiana LeRoux, Gregory Agid, Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Valerie Sassyfras, Soul Brass Band and T'Monde, among several others, joining a lineup of classic New Orleans R&B artists and funk, brass, jazz, rap and rock artists.Check the daily lineup below.Aaron NevilleBag of DonutsBenny Grunch and the BunchBig Easy PlayboysBrass-A-HolicsBrother Tyrone & The MindbendersCedric Watson and Bijou CreoleCha WaChubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp BandDarcy Malone and The TangleDr. Michael WhiteEllis MarsalisEvan Christopher's Clarinet RoadIngrid LuciaJoe KrownJohn "Papa" GrosLena Prima and BandLove EvolutionMahogany Brass BandMia BordersMo'FessNaughty ProfessorOtraPresHall BrassThe PorterTrioThe Whiskey PenguinsWaylon Thibodeaux BandAlexis & the SamuraiAmanda ShawAudacity Brass BandBanu Gibson and New Orleans Hot JazzBig Sam's Funky NationBruce Daigrepont Cajun BandCedryl Ballou & the Zydeco TrendsettersCharmaine NevilleCorey Henry's Treme FunktetCullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" JohnsonCupidDayna KurtzDebaucheFredy Omar con su BandaG and The Swinging ThreeGal Holiday and the Honky Tonk RevueGina Brown & Anutha LevelHigher Heights Band Revue feat. Zion Trinity, Raging Rebelz and Early Brooks, Jr.Hot Stuff feat. Becky AllenIrma ThomaJohnny Sketch and the Dirty NotesKid Merv and All That JazzLagniappe Brass BandLeroy Jones' Original Hurricane Brass BandLouisiana LeRouxLynn Drury BandMainLineMarc StoneMeschiya Lake and the Little Big HornsMiss Sophie LeeMonk Boudreaux and the Golden EaglesThe Nayo Jones ExperienceNew Orleans Cottonmouth KingsOrganic TrioPanorama Jazz BandPartners N Crime & The Big Easy Bounce Band feat. DJ JubileeShannon Powell Traditional All-Star BandStoryville Stompers Brass BandSunpie and the Louisiana SunspotsSusan CowsillThe Dixie CupsThe Mid-City AcesThe Tin MenTonya Boyd-CannonTopsy Chapman and Solid HarmonyTuba SkinnyWashboard RodeoAlex McMurrayAndre BohrenBarbara Shorts and Blue JazzBig Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild MagnoliasBig Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old MenChris Ardoin & Nu StepChristian Serpas & Ghost TownColin LakeDash Rip RockDwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco HellraisersErica FallsGregory Agid QuartetHoney Island Swamp BandHot Rod LincolnJohn RankinKenneth Terry Jazz BandKermit Ruffins & the Barbecue SwingersKing James & the Special MenLars Edegran's New Orleans Ragtime OrchestraLawrence Cotton Legendary ExperienceLillian Boutte & Gumbo ZaireLost Bayou RamblersLouis Ford and His New Orleans FlairsMessy Cookers Jazz BandMueveloNaydja CoJoeNew Orleans Classic Jazz OrchestraNew Orleans MoonshinersNew Orleans NightcrawlersNew Orleans Swamp DonkeysOrange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe OrchestraPerdido Jazz BandPlayers Ella and Louie Tribute BandRed Wolf Brass BandRobin BarnesRoland GuerinShotgun Jazz BandSome Like it Hot Traditional Jazz BandSons of Jazz Brass BandSoul Project NOLASoul RebelsSweet CeciliaSweet CrudeTank and The BangasTerrance "Hollywood" Taplin leads the Uptown Jazz OrchestraThais Clark & Her JAZZstersThe Asylum ChorusThe Dukes Of DixielandThe IguanasThe Mr.The New Orleans Po'BoysThe New Orleans SuspectsThe Original Pinettes Brass BandThe Pfister SistersThe Ronnie Kole Show feat. John PerkinsThe Smoking Time Jazz ClubTim LaughlinTom McDermott and His Jazz HellionsTommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy BandTreme Brass BandValerie SassyfrasWalter "Wolfman" Washington and the RoadmastersWater Seed MusicWayne and Same Ol' 2-StepAnais St. JohnAndrew Hall's Society Brass BandAstral ProjectBabineaux Sisters BandBamboula 2000Bill Summers & JazalsaBoneramaBucktown All-StarsChance Bushman & The IbervillianairesCharlie Halloran and the Quality 6Clive Wilson's New Orleans SerenadersCole Williams BandCorey LedetCreole String BeansDancing at Dusk with Tom Saunders and the TomcatsDon Jamison Heritage School of MusicGarden District BandHarpist Rachel Van VoorheesJames AndrewsJeremy DavenportJoe Cabral ThrioJohn BoutteJohn Mooney and BluesianaJohn Royen's New Orleans Rhythm BandKid Simmons Jazz BandKris Tokarski BandLeif Pedersen's 1944 Big BandLeroy Jones & New Orleans' FinestLinnzi ZaorskiLittle Freddie KingLos Po-Boy-CitosMagnetic EarMason RuffnerThe New Orleans Jazz VipersNew Orleans Rhythm DevilsOvi-G and the FroggiesPalmetto Bug StompersPaul Sanchez and the Rolling Road ShowRaw Oyster CultRed Hot Brass BandRemedyRockin' Dopsie and the Zydeco TwistersRory Danger & the Danger DangersShamarr Allen and the UnderdawgsSoul Brass BandSteve Pistorius & the Southern SyncopatorsStooges Brass BandThe Friendly TravelersThe PentodesT'MondeTony Green and Gypsy JazzWanda Rouzan and A Taste of New OrleansWashboard Chaz Blues TrioWendell Brunious