Brewsday Tuesday: Port Orleans Brewery under construction

Nora McGunnigle
A look at Port Orleans Brewing Company's taproom and brewery
Drawing inspiration from New Orleans' shipping trade, Port Orleans Brewing Company
(4124 Tchoupitoulas St) is under construction on Tchoupitoulas Street near Napoleon Avenue and will open this year.
Head brewer Brian Allen plans to make clean, sessionable (low-alcohol) ales and lagers, including a German-style helles, a pilsner, Czech-style schwarzbier
, a brown ale and session IPA. Allen will brew on a custom Metalcraft 30-barrel brewhouse with eight 60-barrel fermenters and six 60-barrel horizontal tanks for lagering.
Allen and brewery consultant Christopher Bird, who met at the brewing school Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago, also are planning to have a Künzel grain mill and a canning line to package beer. Before working at Siebel and becoming a consultant, Bird worked at Goose Island Beer Company's flagship brewhouse.
Allen comes to Port Orleans after serving as the first head brewer at Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield, Missouri from 2010 to 2016. Before that he was the brewer at Boston Beer Works. He’s currently the interim brewer at Chappapeela Farms Brewery, owned by Ricky Thomas, who started Port Orleans with five friends and partners, including New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief.
The brewery taproom overlooks Tchoupitoulas Street, with a covered front patio and plenty of seating. There is a large garage door entrance and two standard doors, and the brick-lined interior walls and arched windows offer views of the brewing equipment. The taproom has a copper-top bar and 16 taps for the brewery’s flagship and experimental beers. The owners plan to sublet the kitchen to a local chef.
The brewery and taproom are under construction, but Allen hopes to open in the first half of 2017. The brewery will have space to expand with up to 10 more 60-barrel and two 90-barrel fermenters.