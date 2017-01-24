Bug Appetit! Cricket king cake is at Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium

click to enlarge
AUDUBON NATURE INSTITUTE
From now through Lundi Gras, visitors to the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium can sample cricket-filled king cake.
Bug appetit! The folks at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium
(423 Canal St., 504-524-2847) think your king cake needs a little more protein.
Now through through Lundi Gras, visitors to Bug Appetit, the museum’s kitchen and cafeteria, can sample a roasted cricket-filled king cake. That’s right, a king cake filled with bugs.
A news release from the Canal Street museum describes the critters as lending a “nice, nutty flavor” to the Carnival classic, and even describes the crunchy cricket-topped pastry as “similar to a danish with pecans.”
Keeping with tradition, the cake is decorated with the purple, green and gold sugar, because, let’s not get too crazy now.
The cakes are on sample now until Feb. 27 (the museum is closed Mardi Gras) and tastings are included with the price of general admission while supplies last.
For tickets, visit AudubonNatureInstitute.org.