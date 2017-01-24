LGBT elder-care group NOAGE kicks off health care provider network Jan. 26

click to enlarge
COURTESY JIM MEADOWS
NOAGE staffers and volunteers walk in the Southern Decadence parade.
America is graying. In the next 20 years, the population of seniors ages 65 and older is expected to nearly double
as the Baby Boomers reach retirement age and advancements in health care extend life expectancies. As demographics shift, seniors are sure to take center stage in discussions about health care and social services — including the needs of unique constituencies, such as seniors who identify as LGBT.
According to New Orleans Advocates for GLBT Elders (NOAGE) executive director Jim Meadows, an estimated 20,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans seniors live in the Greater New Orleans area. Many of them aren't getting what they need from their doctors, therapists and social workers. On Thursday, Jan. 26, NOAGE launches Greater New Orleans LGBT Elders Provider Network
to help heath care professionals better serve this population.
The network targets therapists, case workers, doctors, business owners and health care students who may come in contact with LGBT older people (so, basically, anyone who works with seniors.) Meadows says LGBT seniors often struggle with isolation and are less likely to share information about their sexuality or gender identity with doctors.
"A lot of times when you go to a doctor's office, you immediately fill out a form, and if you're LGBT you find out [the questions aren't] for you," he says. "These kinds of things build up over a lifetime to make people afraid."
Closed lines of communication can contribute to the worse health outcomes LGBT seniors receive from medical care (a troubling phenomenon that's true for LGBT populations in general
.) Problems also can appear when LGBT seniors enter nursing homes; Meadows says people sometimes go "back in the closet" when entering long-term facilities out of fear of mistreatment by staff or peers.
"[The aging] generation is the one that basically gave all of us the opportunity to be openly gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans. The idea that they should go back in the closet at the end of their life is just unacceptable to [NOAGE]," he says.
At the launch party for the network, NOAGE volunteers will share information with participating health care providers about health problems LGBT seniors experience and its own programming, which includes cultural competency trainings for providers and social and education events for seniors. Ultimately Meadows hopes to provide continuing education credits for medical professionals through the network on LGBT-related themes. NOAGE also will collect provider information for a resource guide to be distributed to local seniors.
If nothing else, Meadows says, LGBT outreach is more than just the right thing to do — it's smart business in an increasingly competitive health care marketplace.
"We don't want to frame this as something that's trying to change anyone's personal beliefs. We want the providers to give good customer service," he says. "And it's good for health."
The launch party takes place at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at AARP Community Resource Center (3502 S. Carrollton Ave., Suite C). Admission is free, but providers who wish to participate should contact NOAGE
to register.