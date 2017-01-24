Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Pixies (sans Kim Deal) coming to Saenger Theater May 3

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge Pixies (seen here on tour in 2010) will play the Saenger Theater May 3. - CREATIVE COMMONS/DORYFOUR
  • CREATIVE COMMONS/DORYFOUR
  • Pixies (seen here on tour in 2010) will play the Saenger Theater May 3.

Alt-rock faves Pixies will play the Saenger Theater May 3 as part of the band's North American leg of its 2016-2017 world tour, the band announced this morning.

A staple of college radio in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the band dissolved for 10 years, reuniting in 2004 with a tour that included a stop at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (a double CD live album of that performance was released). Pixies also played the Civic Theater in 2015. One of the band's founders, singer/bassist Kim Deal, left in 2013, which surely will lead to renewed discussion whether this is a real iteration of Pixies or some kind of simulacrum — in other words, whether you can have Pixies without Kim Deal.

Tickets go on sale Fri. Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., which will leave you plenty of time to brush up on Doolittle and Surfer Rosa.


