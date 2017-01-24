Politico: Peyton Manning to speak at GOP retreat in Philadelphia this week

click image
Peyton Manning was photographed with Donald Trump Jr. last August at the Neshoba County Fair in Mississippi, an image Trump Jr. tweeted out.
As first reported this morning by Politico, New Orleans son Peyton Manning will be speaking to a meeting of Republican Congressmembers in Philadelphia this week, Politico reports
: "Manning is part of a lineup that includes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence."
What will the former Colts and Broncos quarterback discuss? Fox Business attempted to find out
, but got nowhere with either Manning's agent or GOP representatives.
Manning has been a reliable donor to GOP candidates
at the federal level over the years; in the last election cycle, he backed Jeb Bush to the maximum level ($2,700).
Trump, meanwhile, has boasted of his friendship with Manning, saying he backed the Denver Broncos in last year's Super Bowl due mostly to the quarterback:
"I very much have always liked Peyton Manning. He's a very good guy. I know him. And he's a very, very good guy," Trump told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday. "So I have to go with the person I know and I like. I like the other team. I think the other team looks fantastic. Probably, they would be favored by something. But I'll stick with Peyton because he's a very good guy."
Meanwhile, Deadspin speculates that Manning may have political ambitions himself
, despite presenting no concrete evidence that he has any ambitions beyond retirement, the Manning Passing Academy
and his many, many product endorsements.