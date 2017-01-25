SoFAB to screen Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent film Feb. 6

click to enlarge
The Southern Food & Beverage Museum will screen Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent on Feb. 6.
The film, co-produced by Anthony Bourdain and directed by Lydia Tenaglia, looks at the legendary chef’s life. Along with a few California chefs from the 1970s and ’80s, including Alice Waters, Jonathan Waxman and Judy Rodgers, Tower is heralded for pioneering the concept of New American and California cuisine.
The film chronicles Tower’s career and successful tenure at his iconic restaurant Stars in San Francisco, before he abruptly closed the restaurant and disappeared from public life (a trailer for the movie shows Towers scuba diving in the Yucatan, where he currently lives). The film includes interviews with Anthony Bourdain, Mario Batali, Jonathan Waxman, Martha Stewart, Ruth Reichl and Wolfgang Puck.
Tower also is the author of Table Manners: How to Behave in the Modern World and Why Bother
The screening at the Peoples Health New Orleans Jazz Market (1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) features welcoming remarks from John Besh and Shaya chef de cuisine Zachary Engel at 6:45 p.m. The film begins at 7 p.m. and there is a Q&A afterward, and guests are invited to a reception with Tower at SoFAB.
Advance tickets for SoFAB members are $20, $25 for nonmembers. Culinary student tickets are $15 with a valid student ID. Visit the website
A preview for the film can be viewed here
