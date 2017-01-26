A Modern spin on cycling

click to enlarge

A mention of Modern Market (3138 Magazine St., 504-896-2206; www.modernmarketlife.com) conjures images of glass table tops, sleek metal hardware and perfect parallelograms of wood. But there is more to the furniture boutique than meets the eye. In the past few months, they’ve hosted everything from pop-up jewelry shops to classes about making door wreaths with succulent plants.“We do a lot of events during the year — design talks, workshops, anything that we think will promote a healthy, modern lifestyle,” says Modern’s Caroline Watson.Next in the shop's series of wellness sessions is a high-energy spin class. The store teams up with Romney Studios (5619 Magazine St., 504-895-1167; www.romneystudios.com) to present Cycle Night Out, Monday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Through the partnership, cycling enthusiasts and novices alike will get a great workout at a fraction of the cost, and will get the chance to win some Modern swag just for attending.“We met some of the trainers at Romney (Studios) and realized that our clients and our neighborhoods overlap and we wanted to build on that," Watson says. "We’re doing a giveaway for a $200 modern bean bag chair. We are also able to offer a discounted rate for the class. It’s $15 per person, and the regular rate is $22 per class. It’s a really good deal to come out and try something different.”Space is limited; RSVP on the Events page of Modern Market’s website.Modern will move to the Warehouse District near the National World War II Museum and the Bakery Bar in late spring and plans to host more events in the larger space.“We just want to create a stronger sense of community and to promote community [wellness],” Watson says. “These events are a great opportunity to hang out with friends or to meet new people.”