Construction to begin on Robert Fresh Market in the Marigny

Construction will begin on the Robert Fresh Market at 2222 St. Claude Ave. in the Marigny.
It’s been a long time coming, but Bywater and Marigny residents won’t have to travel far for groceries this time next year. City officials announced Wednesday (Jan. 25) that construction is set to begin on a new Robert Fresh Market
in the Marigny.
Following years of delays, the historic building at 2222 St. Claude Ave. — vacant since Hurricane Katrina — will be renovated to house a full-service grocery retailer as early as December 2017.
The project was made possible, in part, from funding from the city’s Fresh Food Retailer Initiative, a program designed to increase access to fresh foods in underserved neighborhoods while providing employment opportunities. The program provides financial assistance to retail businesses through forgivable or low-interest loans to grocery stores and other fresh food retailers (Circle Foods Store, the Mid-City Whole Foods Market and Dryades Public Market all received partial funding from FFRI).
“This is a clear sign of rebirth and progress for the Bywater and Faubourg Marigny neighborhoods,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in a prepared statement.
“The City’s Fresh Food Retailer Initiative allows us to increase access to fresh food options for our citizens in neighborhoods that need it most. Projects like this create jobs, generate taxes, bring vacant properties back into commerce and reinvigorate neighborhoods. We look forward to more fresh food store openings in neighborhoods throughout the city,” Landrieu said.
“We are proud and excited for this project to come to life,” Robert Fresh Market’s CEO Marc Robert II, said. “We’ve created a concept that upholds the integrity and authenticity of the area while bringing the neighborhood a fresh, full-service grocery they need.”
According to the statement, the grocery store will employ 30 full-time and 50 part-time employees and an additional 150 jobs will be created through the construction process.
Construction on the market is expected to last approximately a year.