Thursday, January 26, 2017

Gambit TV: Entertainment picks for Jan. 27-29

Thu, Jan 26, 2017

Gambit music sensei Noah Bonaparte Pais drops by WWL-TV to personally select weekend entertainment options: a country/comedy performer and firearm enthusiast (aren't they all?), Big Freedia's birthday jams and more.


