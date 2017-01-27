2017 Jazz Fest lineup announced: Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Dave Matthews and others headed to New Orleans

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Kings of Leon, Harry Connick Jr., Usher and The Roots, Snoop Dogg, Lorde, Pitbull, Alabama Shakes, Earth, Wind and Fire, Nas, Wilco, Patti LaBelle and many others will perform at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The festival returns to the Fairgrounds Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30 and Thursday, May 4-Sunday, May 7.
Connick, Trey Anastasio Band, Nas with The Soul Rebels, Aaron Neville and Leon Bridges join opening day on Friday, April 28. Maroon 5, Usher and The Roots, Alabama Shakes, Jonny Lang and Jon Batiste and Stay Human perform Saturday, April 29. Tom Petty, Lorde, Pitbull, George Benson and Dr. John close out the first weekend on Sunday, April 30.
Thursday's lineup includes Widespread Panic, Darius Rucker, Corinne Bailey Rae, Tower of Power and Herb Albert & Lani Hall, with a tribute to Louis Armstrong featuring Hugh Masekela and Dr. Michael White.
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Earth, Wind and Fire, Wilco and Rhiannon Giddens are on the bill for Friday, May 5. Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg and Meghan Trainor perform Saturday, May 6. Closing out the festival on Sunday, May 7 are Kings of Leon, Trombone Shorty, Pattie LaBelle, The Meters, Buddy Guy and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.
Here are the daily lineups so far:
Friday, April 28
Harry Connick Jr, Trey Anastasio Band, Nas with The Soul Rebels, Aaron Neville, Leon Bridges, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, The Joey Alexander Trio, The Pedrito Martinez Group, Mokoomba of Zimbabwe. Deacon John, Hot 8 Brass Band, The Travelin' McCourys, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Meschiya Lake and The Little Big Horns, Kristin Diable & The City, New Orleans Suspects, DJ Shub, Joe Krown Trio featuring Walter "Wolfman" Washington and Russell Batiste Jr., Batiste Fathers & Sons, Kathy Taylor and Favor Septeto Nacional, Ignacio Pifieiro of Cuba, Grupo Caury of Cuba, Stephanie Jordan Big Band, Mr. Sipp, Alex McMurray, Rumba Buena, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Gene Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Astral Project Tribute to Blue Lu Barker featuring Meschiya Lake and Quiana Lynell, The Revelers, Leo Jackson & the Melody Clouds, Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest, Helen Gillet, Andrew Duhon Trio, David Harris, The Revealers, Betty Winn & One A-Chord, John Mahoney Big Band, Trumpet Mafia, Alexey Marti, High Performance, Preston Frank and Ed Poullard and Family, Semolian Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band, Josh Kagler featuring Harmonistic Praise Crusade, Kim Carson & the Real Deal, Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective, Michael Skinkus & Moyuba, Johnny Sansone, Soul Brass Band, Sequoia Crosswhite Black Lodge Singers, Jamil Sharif, Kid Simmons' Local International Allstars, Pocket Aces Brass Band, Palmetto Bug Stompers, One Love Brass Band, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, Ellis Marsalis Center for Music Jazz Ensemble, Real Untouchable Brass Band, Go Getters Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Ladies of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Keep N It Real Social Aid & Pleasure Club, We Are One Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Perfect Gentlemen Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Gospel Inspirations of Boutte, Pastor Jai Reed, Chosen One Brass Band, Millisia White's New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies, KID smART Student Showcase, Leila Phillips First Emanuel Baptist Church Mass Choi,r Wild Apaches Mardi Gras Indians, Black Seminole Mardi Gras Indians, Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians, Black Mohawk Mardi Gras Indians, Black Foot Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, New Wave Brass Band, Theatre on Tap, Young Audiences Performing Arts Showcase
Saturday, April 29
Maroon 5, Usher & The Roots, Alabama Shakes, Jonny Lang, Amos Lee, Jon Batiste and Stay Human, Rebirth Brass Band, Jon Cleary, Johnnyswim, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Honey Island Swamp Band, Cyril Neville & SwampFunk, Charmaine Neville Band, The Jazz Epistles featuring Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya and Hugh Masekela, Deitrick Haddon, The Pedrito Martinez Group, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, Marc Broussard, Lost Bayou Ramblers, New Breed Brass Band, Kenny Neal and the Baton Rouge Blues Revue, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Delfeayo Marsalis presents the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Telmary y Habana Sana of Cuba, Septeto Nacional Ignacio Pilieiro of Cuba, Conga Los Hoyos of Cuba, Grupo Caury of Cuba, Pat McLaughlin's New Orleans Outfit, A Tribute to Pete Fountain featuring Tim Laughlin, Evan Christopher, Wendell Brunious, Banu Gibson and Izzy Harrell, Stanton Moore, New Birth Brass Band, Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds, Corey Henry & Treme Funktet, Treme Brass Band, Nigel Hall, Javier Gutierrez & Vivaz!, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Travers Geoff ray Zena Moses & Rue Fiya, Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders, Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, The Southern Sons of Memphis, Jermaine Landrum & Abundant Praise, Dirty Bourbon River Show, The Mulligan Brothers, Sweet Olive String Band, Voices of Peter Claver, Blodie's Jazz Jam, Connie and Dwight Fitch with the St. Raymond & St. Leo the Great Choir, Ray Abshire Cajun Band, Young Guardians of the Flame, The Last Straws, Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, Caesar Brothers FunkBox, Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, E'Dana & Divinely Destin, Loyola University Jazz Ensemble, Johnette Downing and Scott Billington, Black Lodge Singers, Xavier University Jazz Ensemble, First Baptist Church of Vacherie Mass Choir, Pastor Douglas Noel & Friendz, Sons of Jazz Brass Band, Nine Times Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Single Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Single Men Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Dumaine Gang Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Family Ties Social Aid & Pleasure Club, The Soldiers Brass Band, Washitaw Nation Mardi Gras Indians, Wild Mohicans Mardi Gras Indians, Creole Osceolas Mardi Gras Indians, Seminoles Mardi Gras Indians, Ninth Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians, Muggivan School of Irish Dance, Uptown Swingers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Grey Seal Puppets, Ashe Cultural Arts Center Kuumba Institute, Crescent City Lights Youth Theater
Sunday, April 30
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Lorde, Pitbull, George Benson, Dr. John, Elle King, Gente de Zona, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Chocolate Milk, Chris Owens, Boyfriend, The Mavericks, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Magnificent 7, Mia Borders, Glen David Andrews and the Treme Choir, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Lakou Mizik of Haiti, The New Orleans Hip Hop Experience ft. Sqad Up, Denisia, Roca B and T-Ray The Violinist and Dreams 2 Reality, The Clark Sisters, John Boutte, Joe Louis Walker, Lil Buck Sinegal Blues Band with special guest Barbara Lynn, Flow Tribe, C.C. Adcock & The Lafayette Marquis, Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, James Rivers Movement, Pine Leaf Boys, Midnite Disturbers, The Bucktown Allstars 25th Anniversary, The New Orleans Groove Masters featuring Herlin Riley, Shannon Powell and Jason Marsalis, Ed Volker's Quintet, Narcosis, Luther Kent & Trickbag, Telmary y Habana Sana of Cuba, Septeto Nacional Ignacio Pineiro of Cuba, Conga Los Noyes of Cuba, Grupo Caury of Cuba, Higher Heights Reggae, Tin Men, The PresHall Brass, A Tribute to Jo "Cool" Davis, Wessell "Warmdaddy" Anderson Quartet, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans Spiritualettes, New Orleans Jazz Vipers, Stoop Kids, Julio y Cesar Band, Naydja CoJoe, New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, Mark Brand's New Orleans Jazz Giants, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, Val & Love Alive Mass Choir, Lyle Henderson & Emmanu-EL, Walter Mouton & the Scott Playboys, Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band, Big Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Untouchables Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Furious Five Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Young Men Olympia Aid Social Aid & Pleasure Club, New Look Social Aid & Pleasure Club, First Division Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Palm Court Jazz Allstars with Sammy Rimington, Audrey Ferguson & Voices of Distinction, Craig Adams & Higher Dimensions of Praise, Black Lodge Singers, Square Dance with Lost in the Holler, Curtis Pierre & the Samba Kids, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, Tornado Brass Band, Monogram Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Ninth Ward Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Shining Star Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Young Seminole Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Black Feathers Mardi Gras Indians, Da Knockaz Brass Band, Javier's Dance Company, Omosede Children's Dance Theatre, Versailles Lion Dance Team, Di Filippo Marionettes
Thursday, May 4
Widespread Panic, Darius Rucker, Corinne Bailey Rae, Tower of Power, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, A Salute to Louis Armstrong featuring Hugh Masekela and Dr. Michael White, Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, Lee Konitz Quartet, Marcia Ball, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Big Chief Donald Harrison, Wayne Toups, C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars, Pedrito Martinez and the Rumba, Changui Guantanamo of Cuba, Conga Los Hoyos of Cuba, Eddie Cotton & the Mississippi Cotton Club, Eric Lindell, The Iguanas, Cedric Burnside Project, Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Road Show, Dale Watson And His Lone Stars, Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue, Irvin Mayfield, Torkestra: The Great American Songbook featuring Germaine Bazzle, Kermit Ruffins, Clint Johnson and more, Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Cha Wa, Henry Gray, Quiana Lynell and the Lush Life Band, E L S, The Jones Sisters, Carsie Blanton, Tom McDermott & Friends, Charlie Gabriel & Friends, Shaun Ward Xperience, Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, Yvette Landry, Papa y Son Mandao, 101 Runners, Egg Yolk Jubilee, Muevelo featuring Margie Perez Big Chief Bird and the Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Jr. Hebert & the Maurice Playboys, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Free Agents Brass Band, Dukes of Dixieland, Jesse McBride Big Band, Bamboula 2000, The Robert Pate Project, OperaCreole, Coot, Doyle Cooper Jazz Band, Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders with Butch Thompson, Chris Clifton & His Allstars, The Swing Setters, Southern University Baton Rouge Jazzy Jags, Dillard University's VisionQuest Gospel Choir, Native Nations Intertribal, Kaman & Spirit of the Drum, Paulin Brothers Brass Band, McDonogh 1135 High School Gospel Choir, Eleanor McMain Singing Mustangs, Lake Area High School "Singing Leopards," Revolution Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Men Buckjumpers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Sudan Social Aid & Pleasure Club, VIP Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Men of Class Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Free Spirits Brass Band, Cheyenne Mardi Gras Indians, 7th Ward Creole Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Sporty's Brass Band, Landry Walker Charter High School Choir, Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra, ISL Circus Arts Kids, Young Audiences African Dance and Drum Ensemble, Secondline Jammers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Gray Hawk presents Native American Lore
Friday, May 5
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wilco, Rhiannon Giddens, Boney James, The Revivalists, Margo Price, Anders Osborne, Sonny Landreth, Davell Crawford, Lake Street Dive, William Bell, Bonerama, New Orleans R&B Divas featuring The Dixie Cups, Jean Knight and Wanda Rouzan, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Sweet Crude, Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings' Swamp Pop Revue feat. GG Shinn, T.K. Hulin & Tommy McLain, PJ Morton, Pedrito Martinez and the Rumba, Adonis y Osain del Monte of Cuba, Changui Guantanamo of Cuba, Los Hoyos of Cuba, Jason Marsalis, Leyla McCalla, Paul Porter, Alia Shawkat and James Williams with the New Orleans Swamp Donkeys Traditional Jass Band, Naughty Professor, Motel Radio, Germaine Bazzle ,Tim Laughlin, The Deslondes, The New Orleans Guitar Masters with Cranston Clements, Jimmy Robinson, and John Rankin, CoolNasty ft. Assata Jones and Ray Wimley, Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, Alvin Youngblood Hart's Muscle Theory, The Ron Holloway Band, Herbert McCarver & the Pin Stripe Brass Band, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children, Wendell Brunious & the New Orleans Allstars, Doreen's Jazz New Orleans, White Cloud Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Feufollet, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Tonia Scott & Anointed Voices, Sweet Cecilia, Lars Edegran & the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, Nineveh Baptist Church Mass Choir, Major Handy & the Louisiana Blues Band, Mariachi Jalisco US, Shades of Praise: New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, Zulu Ensemble, King James & The Special Men, Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, 79rs Gang, Ivoire Spectacle featuring Seguenon Kane, Native Nations Intertribal, University of New Orleans Jazz All Stars, Louis Ford & His Flairs, High Steppers Brass Band, Chiko & Rogerio and puppeteer Cesar Leite of Brazil, The Bester Gospel Singers, The Smooth Family Gospel Singers of Slidell, Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Praise Delegation Choir, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Section, Kat Walker Jazz Band, David Batiste Sr. and the ReNEW Schools Turnaround Arts Choir, 21st Century Brass Band, Scene Boosters Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Lady & Men Rollers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Original Four Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Original Big Seven Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Algiers Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Young Cherokee Mardi Gras Indians, Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians, Adella Adella the Storyteller, Donald Lewis, David & Roselyn, New Generation Brass Band
Saturday, May 6
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Irma Thomas, Los Van Van, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, The Lone Bellow, Big Freedia, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Richard Smallwood & Vision, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, The Soul Rebels, Tank and The Bangas, Henry Butler’s Jambalaya Band , Royal Teeth , John Mooney & Bluesiana , Glen David Andrews Band, SFJAZZ Collective Plays the Music of Miles Davis, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys, Kenny Barron Trio, A Tribute to Buckwheat Zydeco featuring Nathan Williams, C.J. Chenier, Corey Ledet and the Ils Sont Partis Band, Judith Owen & Krewe de Jude, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band featuring Thais Clark, Bo Dollis Jr and the Wild Magnolias, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Pedrito Martinez and the Rumba, Adonis y Osain del Monte of Cuba, Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba, Changüí Guantánamo of Cuba, Conga Los Hoyos of Cuba, Savoy Family Cajun Band, The Batture Boys, Cynthia Sayer Hot Jazz Quartet, Jeremy Davenport, Maggie Koerner, Debbie Davis & the Mesmerizers, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Lisa Amos, Leah Chase, Lawrence Sieberth’s Estrella Banda, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, Panorama Jazz Band, Miss Sophie Lee & The Parish Suites, Willie Sugarcapps, Johnson Extension, Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony, Grupo Sensación NOLA, J. Monque’D & Lil’ Creole Wild West, Trout Fishing in America, Original Dixieland Jazz Band, Andrew Hall‘s Society Brass Band, Gregory Agid Quartet, Goldman Thibodeaux & the Lawtell Playboys, Kinfolk Brass Band, Archdiocese of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Kim Che’re, 610 Stompers, Andre’ Simmons-Franklin, Native Nations Intertribal, The Wimberly Family, Smitty Dee’s Brass Band, DJ Raj Smoove, Anya Hollingsworth and ARTS, Pastor Terry Gullage & the Greater Mount Calvary Voices of Redemption, Arthur and Friends Community Choir, Da Truth Brass Band Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Westbank Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Nine Time Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Valley of Silent Men Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Pigeon Town Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Undefeated Divas and Gents Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Wild Red Flame Mardi Gras Indians, Uptown Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Young Brave Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Big Chief Trouble & Trouble Nation Mardi Gras Indians, Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, New Generation Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, RRAAMS
Sunday, May 7
Kings of Leon, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Patti LaBelle, The Meters, Buddy Guy, Blues Traveler, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Chucho Valdes Quintet, Dawes, Galactic, Tab Benoit, Cowboy Mouth, Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters, Kermit Ruffins' Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Nicholas Payton & Afro Caribbean Mixtape, New Orleans Classic R&B Revue, Ellis Marsalis, Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Adonis y Osain del Monte of Cuba Septeto, Santiaguero of Cuba, Changui Guantanamo of Cub,a Dayme Arocena of Cuba, Creole String Beans, New Orleans Klezmer Allstars 25thAnniversary with special guests Henry Butler, Frank London and more, Tucka, The Zion Harmonizers, George French & the New Orleans Storyville Jazz Band, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Greg Stafford's Young Tuxedo Brass Band, Bill Summers' Jazalsa, Deak Harp, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo's Groove, Jambalaya Cajun Band with special guest D.L Menard, Orange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra, Bobby Lounge, Jonathon "Boogie" Long, Stooges Brass Band, Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band, Luke Winslow King, Sarah Quintana & the Miss River Band, Erica Falls, Jamison Ross, Robin Barnes, AsheSon, Khari Allen Lee & the New Creative Collective, The Electrifying Crown Seekers, Jonte Landrum and the Gentlemen, Seva Venet's New Orleans Banjo, Kenny Bill Stinson & the ARK-LA-Mystic,s Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, DJ Captain Charles, Dr. Brice Miller & the Mahogany Brass Band, The Rocks of Harmony, St. Joseph the Worker Music Ministry, Buffalo Hunters Mardi Gras Indian,s Wild Tchoupitoulas Mardi Gras Indians, Wild Squatoulas Mardi Gras Indians, The Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music Band, Native Nations Intertribal, TBC Brass Band, Tyrone Foster & the Arc Singers, Franklin Avenue Music Ministry, Stephen Foster's Foster Family Music Program, Young Magnolias Mardi Gras Indians, Apache Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Culu Children's Traditional African Drum & Dance Ensemble, Capoeira New Orleans, Royal Boys Choir, Young Fellaz Brass Band, Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Original Lady Buckjumpers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Original CTC Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure, Club Ole & Nu Style Fellas Social Aid & Pleasure, Club Baby Boyz Brass Band, Lady Jetsetters Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Hobgoblin Hill Puppets, Kai Knight's Silhouette Dance Ensemble