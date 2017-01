2017 Jazz Fest lineup announced: Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Dave Matthews and others headed to New Orleans

click to enlarge Photo by Scott Saltzman

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Kings of Leon, Harry Connick Jr., Usher and The Roots, Snoop Dogg, Lorde, Pitbull, Alabama Shakes, Earth Wind and Fire, Nas, Wilco, Patti LaBelle and many others will perform at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival . The festival returns to the Fairgrounds Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30 and Thursday, May 4-Sunday, May 7.Connick, Trey Anastasio Band, Nas with The Soul Rebels, Aaron Neville and Leon Bridges join opening day on Friday, April 28. Maroon 5, Usher and The Roots, Alabama Shakes, Jonny Lang and Jon Batiste and Stay Human perform Saturday, April 29. Tom Petty, Lorde, Pitbull, George Benson and Dr. John close out the first weekend on Sunday, April 30.Thursday's lineup includes Widespread Panic, Darius Rucker, Corinne Bailey Rae, Tower of Power and Herb Albert & Lani Hall, with a tribute to Louis Armstrong featuring Hugh Masekela and Dr. Michael White.Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Earth, Wind and Fire, Wilco and Rhiannon Giddens are on the bill for Friday, May 5. Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg and Meghan Trainor perform Saturday, May 6. Closing out the festival on Sunday, May 7 are Kings of Leon, Trombone Shorty, Pattie LaBelle, The Meters, Buddy Guy and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. Here's the lineup so far:Stevie WonderTom Petty & the HeartbreakersMaroon 5Dave Matthews and Tim ReynoldsKings of LeonHarry Connick Jr.Usher and The RootsSnoop DoggMeghan TrainorLordePitbullAlabama ShakesEarth, Wind and FireWidespread PanicTrey Anastasio BandThe MetersNas with the Soul RebelsWilcoDarius RuckerPatti LaBelleBuddy GuyIrma ThomasAaron NevilleDr. JohnJonny LangTrombone Shorty & Orleans AvenueGeorge BensonCorinne Bailey RaePresrvation Hall Jazz BandJon Batiste and Stay HUmanTower of PowerMaze featuring Frankie BeverlyDumpstaphunkThe RevivalistsBig FreediaGalacticAmos LeeRebirth Brass BandDawesThe MavericksRhiannon GiddensBlues TravelerBig Sam's Funky NationThe Lone BellowSouthside Johnny & the Asbury DukesBoney JamesHerb Alpert & Lani HallDavell CrawfordMargo PriceJohnnyswimLake Street DiveThe Joey Alexander TrioKenny Wayne Shepherd BandThe Dirty Dozen Brass BandRichard Smallwood & VisionKermit Ruffins & the Barbecue SwingersAnders OsborneBoyfriendTank and the BangasA Tribute to Pete Fountain