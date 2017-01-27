LGBT Community Center hosts reopening party Feb. 1

click to enlarge
The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans (2727 S. Broad St.), the 24-year-old organization
supporting the needs of local LGBT people, hosts a grand reopening party
Feb. 1. District B Councilmember LaToya Cantrell leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday immediately followed by a Champagne reception. Then there's a party at 7 p.m. with music and refreshments.
The day's events will highlight the group's new database of LGBT resources, including legal and medical contacts, and its renewed mission of "inclusion and community integration."
"We're proud of what we've accomplished, but know there is so much more to do," board president Sebastian Rey said in a statement. "With the community's support, [we will] build a stronger, more connected LGBT New Orleans."