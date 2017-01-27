Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 27, 2017

Comedy

Louis C.K. returns to New Orleans Feb. 1-2, 2017

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge louis_ck.jpeg
Comedian Louis C.K. will headline two nights at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, his first shows in New Orleans since his stellar streak of performances in the city in 2014. He performs 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 1-2.

C.K. dropped into local shows and picked up several New Orleans comics to open his shows at The Joy Theater in 2014 while in town shooting Trumbo. He also performed to a sold-out crowd at the Mahalia in 2011 on a tour that included his fourth stand-up special Live at the Beacon Theater.

The prolific comic also created the FX series Louie and 2016's self-released "sad Cheers" series Horace and Pete, among several projects he's written, produced or directed, including 2016's acclaimed Baskets and Better Things.

Tickets are $50-$65.

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

  |  

Speaking of Louis C.K.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation