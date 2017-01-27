Louis C.K. returns to New Orleans Feb. 1-2, 2017

click to enlarge
Comedian Louis C.K.
will headline two nights at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, his first shows in New Orleans since his stellar streak of performances in the city in 2014. He performs 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 1-2.
C.K. dropped into local shows and picked up several New Orleans comics to open his shows at The Joy Theater
in 2014 while in town shooting Trumbo
. He also performed to a sold-out crowd at the Mahalia in 2011 on a tour that included his fourth stand-up special Live at the Beacon Theater.
The prolific comic also created the FX series Louie
and 2016's self-released "sad Cheers
" series Horace and Pet
e, among several projects he's written, produced or directed, including 2016's acclaimed Baskets
and Better Things.
Tickets are $50-$65
.