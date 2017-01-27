Second line Sunday: The Chosen Few and The Winning Team Parades

(Routes for both parades below)
START Moss St. and Orleans Ave. Proceed down Orleans Ave to N. Prieur St. LEFT on N. Prieur St. to St. Philip St. RIGHT on St. Philip St. to N. Claiborne Ave. LEFT on N. Claiborne Ave to Esplanade Ave.
STOP Just For Fun Social & Pleasure Club. Continue down N. Claiborne Ave to St. Bernard Ave. RIGHT turn on St. Bernard Ave. to N. Rampart St. RIGHT on N. Rampart St. to Ursuline Ave. RIGHT on Ursuline Ave. to N. Villere St. LEFT on N. Villere St. to Basin St.
LEFT on Basin St. into
Disband: Louis Armstrong Park
All decorations are made by the Chosen Few Social & Pleasure Club
We would like to make this a traditional event so bring your umbrellas and dancing shoes.
Start: A.L. Davis Park, Washington Ave. and LaSalle Street. Up Washington Ave. to Broad St. Right on Broad St. Follow the crowd from there...
Disband: The Carver Theater, 2101 Orleans Ave.
