Second line Sunday: The Chosen Few and The Winning Team Parades

Chosen Few 2012 Second Line

ONE SUNDAY, TWO PARADES

The Chosen Few Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line

Sunday 12-30-3:30pm

and

The Winning Team Second Line

Sunday 12-4pm



(Routes for both parades below)





Chosen Few Traditional Jazz Cultural Parade

Sunday, January 29, 2017 12:30-3:30pm



START Moss St. and Orleans Ave. Proceed down Orleans Ave to N. Prieur St. LEFT on N. Prieur St. to St. Philip St. RIGHT on St. Philip St. to N. Claiborne Ave. LEFT on N. Claiborne Ave to Esplanade Ave.

STOP Just For Fun Social & Pleasure Club. Continue down N. Claiborne Ave to St. Bernard Ave. RIGHT turn on St. Bernard Ave. to N. Rampart St. RIGHT on N. Rampart St. to Ursuline Ave. RIGHT on Ursuline Ave. to N. Villere St. LEFT on N. Villere St. to Basin St.

LEFT on Basin St. into



Disband: Louis Armstrong Park

All decorations are made by the Chosen Few Social & Pleasure Club

We would like to make this a traditional event so bring your umbrellas and dancing shoes.





****************************************************************





10th Ward Buck and Lucky Johnson's 2nd Annual Second Line

The Winning Team Second Line Parade

Sunday, January 29, 2017 12-4pm



Start: A.L. Davis Park, Washington Ave. and LaSalle Street. Up Washington Ave. to Broad St. Right on Broad St. Follow the crowd from there...



Disband: The Carver Theater, 2101 Orleans Ave.







