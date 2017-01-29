Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Louis C.K., 'alternative facts,' a market for Marigny and other stories you may have missed this week

Posted By on Sun, Jan 29, 2017 at 9:00 AM

• FEST, FEST, FEST: The 2017 Jazz Fest lineup was announced. You people on Twitter had a few thoughts. And Aaron Neville is part of the just-announced French Quarter Fest lineup.

• COMING TO TOWN: Louis C.K. is coming to town this week for a couple of just-announced shows. The Pixies are coming later.

• LGBT NEWS: The LGBT Community Center is getting a new home. And a new eldercare group is launching a health care provider network for LGBT seniors.

• KRISPY KRUNCHY KING CAKE: Where you can eat king cake topped with crickets.

Lots more under the jump ...
• REMEMBER SCHWEGMANN?: They're finally starting to rebuild the old market at the corner of Elysian Fields and St. Claude.

• A LAFAYETTE NO. 1 VIGIL FOR THE ACA: Protest and prayer in the cemetery.

• GET HEALTHY: A spin class at Modern Market, and ways to keep healthy during Mardi Gras.
• WHODUNIT?: Someone put copies of last week's Gambit in the chairs at Thursday's City  Council meeting. We assume it had to do with the cover story on the proposed new housing registry, but we don't know who did it (wasn't us).

• WE'RE BROKE (AGAIN): The state is currently $304 million in the hole. What Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to do about it (can you say special session?).

• JEFFERSON VARIETY: A new documentary on Jefferson Variety promises surprises.

• HI, KELLYANNE: "Alternative facts"? No — just the facts, please.

• REVIEWS: We reviewed the film Paterson and the shows Gomela/to Return and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.
