Louis C.K., 'alternative facts,' a market for Marigny and other stories you may have missed this week

• FEST, FEST, FEST: The 2017 Jazz Fest lineup was announced
. You people on Twitter had a few thoughts
. And Aaron Neville is part of the just-announced French Quarter Fest lineup
.
• COMING TO TOWN: Louis C.K. is coming to town this week
for a couple of just-announced shows. The Pixies are coming
later.
• LGBT NEWS:
The LGBT Community Center is getting a new home
. And a new eldercare group is launching a health care provider network for LGBT seniors
.
• KRISPY KRUNCHY KING CAKE:
Where you can eat king cake topped with crickets
.
Lots more under the jump ...
• REMEMBER SCHWEGMANN?: They're finally starting to rebuild the old market
at the corner of Elysian Fields and St. Claude.
• A LAFAYETTE NO. 1 VIGIL FOR THE ACA: Protest and prayer
in the cemetery.
• GET HEALTHY: A spin class at Modern Market
, and ways to keep healthy during Mardi Gras
.
• WHODUNIT?:
Someone put copies of last week's Gambit
in the chairs at Thursday's City
Council meeting. We assume it had to do with the cover story on the proposed new housing registry
, but we don't know who did it (wasn't us).
• WE'RE BROKE (AGAIN):
The state is currently $304 million in the hole. What Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to do about it
(can you say special session?).
• JEFFERSON VARIETY: A new documentary on Jefferson Variety
promises surprises.
• HI, KELLYANNE: "Alternative facts"? No — just the facts
, please.
• REVIEWS:
We reviewed the film Paterson
and the shows Gomela/to Return
and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit
.