Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens Wednesday on St. Charles Avenue

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY GRACIOUS BAKERY + CAFE/FACEBOOK
-
Gracious Bakery + Cafe will open an Uptown location Wednesday at 2854 St. Charles Avenue.
Local bread and pastry shop Gracious Bakery + Cafe
opens a location Uptown (2854 St. Charles Ave.) Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The cafe takes over the space formerly occupied by The Grocery on the corner of St. Charles Avenue and 6th Street. The po-boy shop closed after a change of ownership late last year.
The new cafe, run by husband-and-wife team Jay and Megan Forman, will offer breakfast, lunch and brunch menus similar to the flagship location at the Woolward Design + Build at 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway. That means favorites like tarragon chicken salad or sandwich, smoked ham with pecan cheddar spread and pepper jelly on baguette, breakfast specialties and pressed Cuban sandwiches. Unlike the flagship store, the cafe will serve craft beers, wines and other drinks (and yes, they will be available to go).
The bakery offers king and “queen” cakes, including specialty versions filled with nectar cream and Meyer lemon.
On opening day, a 20 percent discount will be offered on everything except alcoholic beverages. Gracious Bakery + Cafe will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Opening hours will be extended during the Mardi Gras parade season.
For more information, visit the café’s website here.