Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017

Food & Drink

King Cake Festival 2017 announces winners

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge The King Cake Festival announced cake winners from its fourth annual event Jan. 29. - COURTESY KING CAKE FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • COURTESY KING CAKE FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • The King Cake Festival announced cake winners from its fourth annual event Jan. 29.

Winners for the fourth annual King Cake Festival were announced Sunday, Jan. 29.

Hundreds of people flocked to Champions Square to soak up Sunday’s sunny weather and sample from more than 25 versions of the Carnival season confection.


A panel of judges chose winners in five categories from 26 entries by area bakeries. Winner of both the best traditional king cake and most unique king cake awards was Hammond’s Cocoa Bean Bakery & Café. Northshore favorite Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery won both best nontraditional and best presentation for its bananas Foster king cake, and Metairie’s Maurice French Pastries Bakery took home the win for the king cake most likely to replace a meal.

Festivalgoers also cast their vote for a crowd favorite. The winners were:
First Place: Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
Second Place: Cannata’s
Third Place: Maurice French Pastries Bakery

Proceeds from the festival, which first started in 2014, benefitted the families and patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children.

click to enlarge COURTESY KING CAKE FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • COURTESY KING CAKE FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK



Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of King Cake Festival, King Cake

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Helen Freund

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation