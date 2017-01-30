King Cake Festival 2017 announces winners

click to enlarge
COURTESY KING CAKE FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
The King Cake Festival announced cake winners from its fourth annual event Jan. 29.
Hundreds of people flocked to Champions Square to soak up Sunday’s sunny weather and sample from more than 25 versions of the Carnival season confection.
A panel of judges chose winners in five categories from 26 entries by area bakeries. Winner of both the best traditional king cake and most unique king cake awards was Hammond’s Cocoa Bean Bakery & Café
. Northshore favorite Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
won both best nontraditional and best presentation for its bananas Foster king cake, and Metairie’s Maurice French Pastries Bakery
took home the win for the king cake most likely to replace a meal.
Festivalgoers also cast their vote for a crowd favorite. The winners were:
First Place: Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
Second Place: Cannata’s
Third Place: Maurice French Pastries Bakery
Proceeds from the festival, which first started in 2014, benefitted the families and patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children.
COURTESY KING CAKE FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK