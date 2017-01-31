Brewsday Tuesday: Wayward Owl events and Valentine's Day specials

click to enlarge
Wayward Owl Brewing Company
Nora McGunnigle
Cooter Brown's Tavern offers half-price craft beer and raw oysters on Valentine's Day.
(3940 Thalia St,, 504-827-1646) owner and head brewer Justin Boswell announced several new beers and weekly events. A series of Tuesday events begins Feb. 7, when the brewery debuts its first collaboration beer, The Grind. It's an oat and coffee milk brown ale crafted to complement the menu at District Donuts-Sliders-Brew. On Feb. 14, the brewery will tap its first barrel-aged beer, Megascops.
Boswell also is launching a weekly Wednesday cask ale series. House beers will be served in the vessels in which they were conditioned, relying on natural carbonation — a byproduct of fermentation — instead of added carbon dioxide. A double-dry-hopped version of its seasonal Shoop Citrus IPA will be featured Wednesday, Feb. 8. The following Wednesday will feature Tawny Twit flavored with Jamaican red tea, pink peppercorns and grains of paradise.
On Valentine’s Day, Wayward Owl will offer a three-course dinner featuring food from Piece of Meat Butcher.
On Valentine's Day, beer lovers can go to Cooter Brown’s Tavern and Oyster Bar
(509 S Carrollton Ave, 504-866-9104) and enjoy half-price craft beers from the 46 taps in the back bar, along with the regular Tuesday special of half-price raw oysters.
Freret Beer Room
(5018 Freret St., 504-298-7468) is normally closed on Tuesdays, but may open Feb. 14 for a Valentine’s Day-themed beer-pairing dinner if enough interest is generated for the occasion. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for more information.
The Avenue Pub
(1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243) will pour rare beers from Belgian brewery Cantillon on Feb. 14. Visit Avenue Pub’s Facebook page
for more details.