Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Art / Events & Festivals / Jazz Fest

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest posters announced

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 3:02 PM

Francis X. Pavy created the image for the official 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival poster.
  • Francis X. Pavy created the image for the official 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival poster.

The 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival posters have been announced. The festival poster features New Orleans' funk innovators, The Meters, and was created by Francis X. Pavy. The image depicts Art Neville, George Porter Jr., Joseph "Zigaboo" Modeliste and Leo Nocentelli in front of a curtain decorated with what look like French Quarter buildings. Pavy also created the image of the Neville Brothers used in the 1997 Jazz Fest poster and the Jerry Lee Lewis poster in 2007.
click to enlarge Brandan "BMike" Odums created the Congo Square poster image of Jon Batiste.
  • Brandan "BMike" Odums created the Congo Square poster image of Jon Batiste.

The Congo Square poster is an image of Jon Batiste, leader of the studio band for the Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The image was created by Brandan "BMike" Odums.

Both posters are printed by Art4Now.

The Meters perform at Jazz Fest on Sunday, May 7. Jon Batiste and Stay Human perform Saturday, April 29.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Will Coviello

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation