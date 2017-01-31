New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest posters announced

-
Francis X. Pavy created the image for the official 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival poster.
The 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
posters have been announced. The festival poster features New Orleans' funk innovators, The Meters, and was created by Francis X. Pavy
. The image depicts Art Neville, George Porter Jr., Joseph "Zigaboo" Modeliste and Leo Nocentelli in front of a curtain decorated with what look like French Quarter buildings. Pavy also created the image of the Neville Brothers used in the 1997 Jazz Fest poster and the Jerry Lee Lewis poster in 2007.
Brandan "BMike" Odums created the Congo Square poster image of Jon Batiste.
The Congo Square poster is an image of Jon Batiste, leader of the studio band for the Late Show With Stephen Colbert
. The image was created by Brandan "BMike" Odums
.
Both posters are printed by Art4Now
.
The Meters perform at Jazz Fest on Sunday, May 7. Jon Batiste and Stay Human perform Saturday, April 29.