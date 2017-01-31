Scientists and fishermen share Deepwater Horizon stories at Feb. 6 event

-
An aerial view of Grand Terre Shows leaked oil flowing up against a sand berm.
At a live storytelling event
held Monday, Feb. 6, oceanographers, restoration ecologists and fishermen take the stage to share personal accounts of their experiences during the Deepwater Horizon
disaster, when over 130 million gallons of oil leaked into the Gulf of Mexico in the largest spill
in U.S. history. The show is sponsored by the Story Collider
podcast, which organizes and records storytelling events related to science.
As President Donald Trump's public comments on energy continue to reflect a pro-drilling stance
, events like this can highlight some of drilling's risks for coastal communities, including ongoing struggles
for Gulf animals, fish and plants and an estimated $94.7 million cost
to area commercial fishermen.
The free event takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Club XLIV and Encore at Champions Square. Registration is recommended.