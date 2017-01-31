Shaun King to speak at Xavier University Feb. 16

click to enlarge
Author and civil rights advocate Shaun King
, who also is senior justice writer for the New York Daily News
, will be speaking at Xavier University's University Center Ballroom
Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. It's part of Xavier's Black History Month events, which also includes speeches by Dr. Marc Lamont Hill (Feb. 2) and author/activist Stevona Elm Rogers (Feb. 22).
King rose to national prominence during the Black Lives Matter protests and is the author of the book The Power of 100!.
Earlier this month, King reported on Louisiana's so-called "blue lives matter" law, which was passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards last year. King
(and others
) reported that the law made resisting arrest in Louisiana a felony hate crime, based on a statement
by a single law enforcement officer, St. Martinville Police Chief Calder Hebert. The allegation later was denied by Edwards' office, withdrawn by Hebert and was never backed up by a reading of the bill itself
. The Daily News
subsequently changed the headline
.