Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Mardi Gras

Endymion space-saving well underway on Orleans Avenue

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge But soft, what spray paint through yonder Mid-City breaks? - It is Orleans Avenue, and Krewe of Chad is the sun.
  • But soft, what spray paint through yonder Mid-City breaks?It is Orleans Avenue, and Krewe of Chad is the sun.

What? You haven't "reserved" your space on Orleans Avenue for the Krewe of Endymion parade yet? Slacker. Though the superkrewe's roll may be 24 days away, eager Endymionites already are busy staking their claims to large swaths of the neutral ground.

Does the Krewe of Chad's encroachment on Mid-City seem earlier than ever before? That's because it is. So our annual update on the turf wars of Orleans Avenue now begins.

Mid-City, meet your new neighbors-to-be. You have all of February to prepare for their arrival.

Slideshow
Endymion space-saving: Feb. 1, 2017
New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow

Endymion space-saving: Feb. 1, 2017


By Kevin Allman

Click to View 7 slides


