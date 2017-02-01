NOLAW hosts fundraiser, community action night Feb. 7 to fight violence against women

-
EMMA RAYNOR
-
A NOLAW ref shields her eyes at a brawl.
In the seething maelstrom of news that's enveloped us all since Election Day, one issue in particular rang alarm bells for New Orleans Ladies Arm Wrestling League
(NOLAW) members: the Trump administration's proposed cuts
to grants administered by the Office on Violence Against Women. These grants fund local organizations which fight sexual violence, help women escape domestic abuse and offer resources for survivors.
In response, NOLAW will host a fundraiser and evening of community action designed to spotlight the potential cuts and organize people in the ongoing fight against violence against women. It's at Twelve Mile Limit (500 S. Telemachus St.) the evening of Feb. 7.
"We wanted to call on our community to come together. I think we're in a time when people really want to resist ... and are just looking for opportunities on how to plug in," NOLAW organizer Katie Hunter-Lowrey says.
Hunter-Lowrey says the event is targeted toward people who want to get involved, but aren't sure where to begin. There will be short presentations that cover writing letters to Congress, setting up phone banks to call representatives and using social media to highlight violence against women or other issues of personal importance. .
"Maybe folks have never met with an elected official before, but they would like to. Maybe they have co-workers that they can tap into who would like to have a phone bank," Hunter-Lowrey says. "Everyone has a strength, and everyone has something to offer."
Proceeds from certain cocktails at the event will benefit the New Orleans branch of Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response
(STAR). NOLAW also will collect supplies for "care kits" which are distributed to survivors of sexual assault. Participants can bring toiletries, comfortable clothing such as sweatpants and socks, and non-perishable snacks to add to kits.
The event, Hunter-Lowrey says, can bring people together who have felt ill-at-ease or helpless when facing ongoing political turmoil.
"Goign to Twelve Mile on a Tuesday night is probably not super different from what a lot of folks would be doing anyway," she points out. "[It's better than] sitting at home and reading the news and not knowing who to talk to or where to go."
The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free.