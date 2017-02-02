Bike Easy hosts free "Mardi Gras repair station" for bikes Feb. 8

Between parades, barricades and tourists with New Jersey plates looking for their Airbnb,
Carnival's the one time of year when having a working bike becomes non-negotiable. To help you prepare, Bike Easy
(2100 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) will host a "Mardi Gras repair station" at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. They'll fill tires, tighten bolts, grease chains and take care of other minor adjustments on that bike that's been locked up beside your house for three months.
During the event, the organization also offers talks on the half hour about using a bike on the roadways, locking it up during parades and other safety tips. There's also info about Bike to Work Day
, scheduled for April 12 this year.