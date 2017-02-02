Thursday, February 2, 2017
Books roundup: Five book-related events in February in New Orleans
By Kat Stromquist
IRVING JOHNSON III
L. Kasimu Harris reads at Antenna (3718 St. Claude Ave.) Feb. 2.
It's February, that month in which we typically celebrate Mardi Gras and the lesser, more saccharine occasion known as Valentine's Day. If you need a refuge from the parade route — or a date-night idea to impress that cute librarian — here are five literary events to check out this month.
- Feb. 2: Dr. Jerry Ward and L. Kasimu Harris. The latest installment of the Room 220 reading series features Ward, a distinguished poet and academic, and Harris, who uses photography, video and the written word to tell stories about underrepresented communities. They're at Antenna at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 4: Poetry Buffet. Poets Elizabeth Garcia, Alison Pelegrin and Jonathan Penton read at New Orleans Public Library's Latter branch. Pelegrin writes poems set in and around the New Orleans area; Penton is the founder of online arts and culture zine Unlikely Stories. 2 p.m.
- Feb. 7: Robert Child. At the National World War II Museum, the writer presents his recent book about a group of black American soldiers who perished during the Battle of the Bulge. He'll sign copies after the discussion. 6 p.m.
- Feb. 15: Jonathan Ferrara, Harry Shearer and Melissa Sawyer. For artist and gallerist Ferrara's book Guns in the Hands of Artists, he distributed decommissioned firearms to over 30 artists to create work commenting on gun violence. Shearer and Sawyer contributed essays. District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell also attends at the event at Garden District Book Shop. 6 p.m.
- Feb. 16: Shaun King. The author and journalist is known for his writing on race and the Black Lives Matter movement. Xavier University hosts a discussion with him in its University Center Ballroom at 6 p.m.
