Thursday, February 2, 2017

Trombone Shorty signs with renowned jazz label Blue Note

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 5:30 PM

Following a streak on Verve Records, Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews has joined venerable jazz label Blue Note Records with plans for a 2017 release — his 10th studio album — in April.

Andrews' last album, 2013's Say That to Say This, followed acclaimed releases For True and Backatown, all on the Verve Forcecast imprint. Andrews currently is opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers on the band's massive world tour that stopped at the Smoothie King Center in January. The tour includes three nights at Madison Square Garden in February followed by three nights at the Staples Center in March.

Over the past several years, Andrews has closed out the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on its final Sunday every May on the Acura Stage. He also returns with his third annual Treme Threauxdown at the Saenger Theatre with Orleans Avenue and Dumpstaphunk, among others, on Saturday, April 29. Tickets are $50-$150.

