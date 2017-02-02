WWNO-FM launches all-classical station on 104.9 FM

click to enlarge
KENNETH LASS
James Arey (left) and Jack Hopke will host Classical New Orleans, a four-hour weekday music program, on the newly launched Classical 104.9 FM.
Classical music is back on the FM airwaves in New Orleans. In November, WWNO-FM
, the city's National Public Radio affiliate, announced it was fundraising and seeking an FCC license for a 24-hour commercial-free classical station at 104.9 FM on the dial, and today WWNO announced Classical 104.9 FM is up and running
.
WWNO was founded as a classical station in the 1970s and switched to a traditional National Public Radio format in 2012.
“We have been waiting several years for the opportunity to restore classical music to the FM band,” WWNO General Manager Paul Maassen said in a statement. “New Orleans is one of America’s oldest centers of classical music performance, and a community where all kinds of music should be available to everyone. Now people in metropolitan New Orleans can hear classical music on FM radio throughout the day — at home, in cars, and at work.” Maassen added that the station intends to record and broadcast local classical music performances.
The station's centerpiece will be Classical New Orleans
, a four-hour local show airing weekdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and hosted by Jack Hopke and James Arey. The complete schedule is available here
.