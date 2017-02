WWNO-FM launches all-classical station on 104.9 FM

click to enlarge KENNETH LASS

James Arey (left) and Jack Hopke will host Classical New Orleans, a four-hour weekday music program, on the newly launched Classical 104.9 FM.

Classical music is back on the FM airwaves in New Orleans. In November, WWNO-FM , the city's National Public Radio affiliate, announced it was fundraising and seeking an FCC license for a 24-hour commercial-free classical station at 104.9 FM on the dial, and today WWNO announced Classical 104.9 FM is up and running WWNO was founded as a classical station in the 1970s and switched to a traditional National Public Radio format in 2012.“We have been waiting several years for the opportunity to restore classical music to the FM band,” WWNO General Manager Paul Maassen said in a statement. “New Orleans is one of America’s oldest centers of classical music performance, and a community where all kinds of music should be available to everyone. Now people in metropolitan New Orleans can hear classical music on FM radio throughout the day — at home, in cars, and at work.” Maassen added that the station intends to record and broadcast local classical music performances.The station's centerpiece will be, a four-hour local show airing weekdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and hosted by Jack Hopke and James Arey. The complete schedule is available here