Friday, February 3, 2017
Carnival costume sales and workshops in February in New Orleans
Posted
By Katherine M. Johnson
on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 5:42 PM
Mardi Gras approacheth rapidly! Still don't know what to dress as? Fear not, these costume sales and DIY workshops will have you ready to revel in no time.
- Cree's Cheap Chic Mardi Gras Costume Sale is happening 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5 at 3728 Laurel Street. Cree McCree will have handmade as well as vintage and recycled costumes, and a $5 rack and a $1 box full of pieces to mix and match.
- Uptown Needle & Craftworks (4610 Magazine St., 504-302-9434) hosts a Mardi Gras Headdress Workshop with Gretchen Zalkind, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $68, and include a structural base for the headdress, glittery accents, feathers, tassels, and beads, beads, beads.
- On Wednesday, Feb. 8 the Saint Claude Social Club (1933 Sophie Wright Place, 504-218-8987) presents a Festive Fringe trunk show of fringed tops, dresses, collars, and skirts, presented by Jami Girouard of @yung.hussy, from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Serenity Home & Gifts (504-239-0913) holds its trunk show of purple, green and gold hats, headpieces, scarves and other accessories, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10 in the lobby of the Poydras Building (1555 Poydras St.).
- The Hollywood Thrift Sale, sponsored by ricRack and held at the nonprofit’s warehouse (1005 Anson St., Gretna), features huge reductions on costumes and wardrobe from local and national TV and film productions. Admission is free 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12; VIPs can shop from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for $50, and early birds can shop from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday for $25 a ticket.
- Join the mask-making workshop at 5 Press Gallery (5 Press St., 504-249-5624), 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Create a large-scale papier mache mask with supplied materials; decorative touches like paint and glitter are bring-your-own. Tickets are $40.
- The Mardi Gras Costume Sale at Kingpin Bar (1307 Lyons St., 504-891-2373) features costumes, headdresses and shoes. The event is free, 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
- The Threadhead Cultural Foundation presents the 26th annual NOLA Designer Costume Bazaar at the New Orleans Healing Center (2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-940-1130) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Shop 20 local designers including hatters, costumers and mask-makers.
- The Magazine Art Market (courtyard of Dat Dog, 3336 Magazine St.) hosts its Family Mardi Gras Madness party, 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. Adults and kids can enjoy the mask-making craft booth.
