Louisiana Youth Justice Coalition hosts film screening at Zeitgeist Monday night

The Louisiana Youth Justice Coalition will host a screening of 2017 documentary They Call Us Monsters at Zeitgeist Films (1618 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) on Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. Directed by Ben Lear, the film tells the story of three youths facing life in prison due to a California law allowing juveniles 14 to 17 years old to be tried as adults. A panel discussion following the film will address this complicated issue. Panelists will include State Senator Troy Carter, criminal justice advocate Nelson Taylor and Jill Pasquarella of the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights. More info here.