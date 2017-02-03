Second line Sunday: Treme Sidewalk Steppers Parade

Conrad 'Sam the Picture Man' Wyre

Treme Sidewalk Steppers

TREME SIDEWALK STEPPERS 23RD ANNUAL SECOND LINE PARADE

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. SUNDAY, FEB. 5, 2017

"Coming to Treme"

(Route details below)



Start: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Center, 1206 N. Rampart Street. Down Rampart to St. Bernard Ave. Left on St. Bernard.

Stop: Ray's on the Avenue, 1139 St. Bernard Ave. Proceed up St. Bernard to Aubry St.

Stop: Seal's Class Act, 2169 Aubry St. Up St. Bernard to N. Broad St. Left on Broad.

Stop: The Avenue Barbershop, 1555 N. Broad. Continue up Broad.

Stop: Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, 722 N. Broad. Take Broad to Orleans Ave. Left on Orleans to N. Claiborne Ave. Left on Claiborne to St. Philip St.

Stop: Charbonnet Labat & Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip. Out St. Philip and back to N. Claiborne. Down N. Claiborne.

Disband: Kermit's Mother-In-Law Lounge, 1500 N. Claiborne

5 p.m. - Super Bowl After Party at the Zulu Club

King Hollis

Queen Beaunka

This parade is dedicated to Anthony Bush, Itty Bitty, Manny Man, Marlin "2 Pistol" Lawson, Li'l Joe Glaser, Corey Kimble - RIP





