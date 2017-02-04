Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Free screenings of Louisiana documentaries continue through Sunday at Jazz & Heritage

Posted By on Sat, Feb 4, 2017 at 3:24 PM

Tooties Last Suit
  • Tootie's Last Suit

The second annual "Retroperspective" showcase of documentary films by and about southern Louisiana continues through Sunday at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart Street). Remaining screenings today, Saturday, Feb. 4, include Tootie's Last Suit at 4:00 p.m and the first work-in-progress public screening of a new documentary about Professor Longhair at 7 p.m. On Sunday, it's My Louisiana Love at 3 p.m. and "A Look at Street Photography: A Program by the New Orleans Photo Alliance" at 5 p.m.

The showcase is presented by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation in partnership with the New Orleans Video Access Center. More info, including detailed film descriptions, is here.

