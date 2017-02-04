Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Donald Trump / LSU / Newspapers / Oh No You Didn't / WTF?

The Advocate is very disappointed in you, LSU students

Posted By on Sat, Feb 4, 2017 at 2:40 PM

Artist's conception: A meeting of The Advocate editorial board.
  • Artist's conception: A meeting of The Advocate editorial board.

You Baton Rouge campus radicals are on notice, because the editorial board of The Advocate is on to your subversive ways. A remarkable opinion piece posted yesterday tut-tutted the LSU students who held a demonstration against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order:
We’re not sure how leaving class will demonstrate to Trump — or anyone else — that the president should rethink his policies. Maybe gathering in the evening or on a weekend, when most students are out of class, would have revealed how many of the participants were willing to sacrifice their social lives, rather than an instructional session – to make their voices heard. Wednesday’s midday protest, on the other hand, looked a lot like playing hooky.



Hooky! That's how it starts. Next thing you know, the kids will be smoking under the bleachers at Tiger Stadium and sass-mouthing the order-takers at Raising Cane's.

The editorial concludes:
[A]t a time when Louisiana is struggling to adequately fund its colleges and universities, the sight of students skipping class to thumb their noses at Trump seemed off-key, confirming the conservative caricature of the president’s critics as a legion of liberal loons.

There are better ways to protest a president’s actions, as one might learn in a history course. To grasp those lessons, though, you have to show up for class.

Sick burn, The Advocate! But if it sets just one liberal loon Tiger on the road leading away from juvenile delinquency, it all will have been worth it.

Now stop thumbing your nose at your betters, kids, get to class, and heed the words of Frankie Lymon.


Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

