Stories you may have missed this week: Immigration, Carnival prep and James Baldwin

click to enlarge
"WE'RE CALLED TO SERVE THE VULNERABLE"
: New Orleans refugee agencies respond to President Donald Trump's immigration order
.
FREE MOVIE SCREENINGS
: Louisiana documentaries
at Jazz & Heritage Center today; the Louisiana Youth Justice Coalition hosts a screening of 2017 documentary They Call Us Monsters
at Zeitgeist tomorrow.
NOT-SO-NEUTRAL GROUND
: People already are saving their spaces for Endymion.
ROLL OVER (TO 104.9 FM FOR) BEETHOVEN
: New Orleans once again has a 24-hour, commercial-free classical music station
.
THOSE DARN LSU KIDS
: The Advocate ran a silly editorial
chastising the LSU student body for holding a political rally during class time.
SHORTY TO BLUE NOTE
: Troy Andrews signs to legendary jazz label Blue Note Records
.
ARE YOU MARDI GRAS READY?
: A free bike-repair day
to get ready for Carnival rides. Plus: Mardi Gras costume sales
and workshops.
ELBOWS ON THE TABLE
: A women's arm-wrestling event
raises funds to combat violence against women.
FIVE BOOK-RELATED EVENTS THIS MONTH
: L. Kasimu Harris, Harry Shearer and others
. Plus writer and Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King is coming to Xavier University
.
JAMES BALDWIN FOREVER
: We review I Am Not Your Negro
.