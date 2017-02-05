Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Stories you may have missed this week: Immigration, Carnival prep and James Baldwin

Sun, Feb 5, 2017

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-04_at_8.34.41_pm.png


"WE'RE CALLED TO SERVE THE VULNERABLE": New Orleans refugee agencies respond to President Donald Trump's immigration order.

FREE MOVIE SCREENINGS: Louisiana documentaries at Jazz & Heritage Center today; the Louisiana Youth Justice Coalition hosts a screening of 2017 documentary They Call Us Monsters at Zeitgeist tomorrow.

NOT-SO-NEUTRAL GROUND: People already are saving their spaces for Endymion.

ROLL OVER (TO 104.9 FM FOR) BEETHOVEN: New Orleans once again has a 24-hour, commercial-free classical music station.

THOSE DARN LSU KIDS: The Advocate ran a silly editorial chastising the LSU student body for holding a political rally during class time.

SHORTY TO BLUE NOTE: Troy Andrews signs to legendary jazz label Blue Note Records.

ARE YOU MARDI GRAS READY?: A free bike-repair day to get ready for Carnival rides. Plus: Mardi Gras costume sales and workshops.

ELBOWS ON THE TABLE: A women's arm-wrestling event raises funds to combat violence against women.

FIVE BOOK-RELATED EVENTS THIS MONTH: L. Kasimu Harris, Harry Shearer and others. Plus writer and Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King is coming to Xavier University.

JAMES BALDWIN FOREVER: We review I Am Not Your Negro.
