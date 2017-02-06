Monday, February 6, 2017
Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story
By Kevin Allman
on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 12:31 PM
Annette Bening, left, will portray former Gov. Kathleen Blanco in the miniseries Katrina: American Crime Story.
The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story
, the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
— and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the role of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
, according to Deadline Hollywood
:
Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America’s response to Hurricane Katrina. Jacobson previously told Deadline the series would examine the neglect and disparity of care that followed the storm’s landfall on August 25 2005. “To explore these things from a character foundation, and to revel in the shades of grey — to explore moments in which there’s a disparity between the way our country wants to see itself and the way we actually are— that’s been a really inspiring perspective for us.”
(Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005, not the 25th.)
Filming on the project will be done here, so: yeah, we'll just set that down right here and let you decide how you feel about it.
The series is set to air in 2018 on the cable channel FX, according to Variety
.
