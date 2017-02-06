At The Drive-In bring 2017 tour to New Orleans

Influential post-hardcore punk band At The Drive-In will begin a 2017 tour in New Orleans at the Civic Theatre in March. This year, the band will release its first album in 17 years (following 2000's Relationship of Command) after briefly reuniting in 2012 and again last year.
That reunion was short-lived, as guitarist Jim Ward left before the first show, and dates were canceled after vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala lost his voice. The band — with founder and songwriter Omar Rodriguez, bassist Paul Hinojos and drummer Tony Hajjar — now is joined by Sparta guitarist Keeley Davis.
In December, the band released "Governed by Contagions," the first single from the band's upcoming album and its first new material in more than a decade. It's available for free download from the band's website.
The band performs Friday, March 17 at the Civic Theatre. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of the show and are available via presale 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. General onsale is Friday, Feb. 10.