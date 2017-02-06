Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 6, 2017

Music & Nightlife

Blink-182, Muse announce New Orleans dates

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge Blink-182 performs May 9 at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
  • Blink-182 performs May 9 at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

Nearly 20 years after the release of the band's breakthrough second album Dude Ranch, a perfect time capsule of southern California in the year 1997 A.D., perpetual teens Blink-182 head out on a 2017 tour stopping in New Orleans in May. The band performs May 9 at the UNO Lakefront Arena Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The Naked & Famous and Blink's chill bro heirs Wavves open.

2016's California, the band's seventh studio LP, debuted Blink-182's new lineup — Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are now joined by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio on guitar, replacing Tom DeLonge, who spent most of 2016 writing, directing, or in a UFO research wormhole with John Podesta.

Modern rock radio's favorite dystopian opera trio Muse are joined by Jared Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars on a 2017 tour that will stop in New Orleans this summer. The bands perform June 8 at Champions Square. Tickets also go on sale 10 a.m.  Friday, Feb. 10.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation