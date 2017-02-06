Blink-182, Muse announce New Orleans dates

click to enlarge
Blink-182 performs May 9 at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
Nearly 20 years after the release of the band's breakthrough second album Dude Ranch
, a perfect time capsule of southern California in the year 1997 A.D., perpetual teens Blink-182
head out on a 2017 tour stopping in New Orleans in May. The band performs May 9 at the UNO Lakefront Arena Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The Naked & Famous
and Blink's chill bro heirs Wavves
open.
2016's California
, the band's seventh studio LP, debuted Blink-182's new lineup — Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are now joined by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio on guitar, replacing Tom DeLonge, who spent most of 2016 writing, directing, or in a UFO research wormhole with John Podesta
.
Modern rock radio's favorite dystopian opera trio Muse
are joined by Jared Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars
on a 2017 tour that will stop in New Orleans this summer. The bands perform June 8 at Champions Square. Tickets also go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.