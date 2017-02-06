Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, February 6, 2017

Endymion space-saving: Feb. 6, 2017

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 3:11 PM

Put on a happy face — Endymion is now less than three weeks away, though much of the prime neutral ground real estate on Orleans Avenue already has been claimed, like this enormous space.
  • Put on a happy face — Endymion is now less than three weeks away, though much of the prime neutral ground real estate on Orleans Avenue already has been claimed, like this enormous space.

Krewe of Endymion fans were busy over the weekend marking their territory for this year's roll (which still is almost three weeks away). The claiming of the turf began last week — a new early record — but went into high gear this weekend, when spray paint was used to delineate vast swaths of neutral ground grass on Orleans Avenue.

And now, the photo gallery. Meet PUG and PEARL, Maumus and Aaron and all your soon-to-be Mid-City neighbors.

By Kevin Allman

