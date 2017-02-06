Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 6, 2017

Comedy

Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande bring Bleacher Report All-Star Comedy Jam to New Orleans

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge Hannibal Buress. - CONSTANCE KOSTREVSKI
  • CONSTANCE KOSTREVSKI
  • Hannibal Buress.

As New Orleans kicks off 2017's NBA All-Star weekend, comedians Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande will host a basketball-inspired comedy show to benefit the Rock On Foundation and hosted by Bleacher Report.

Joining Buress (no stranger to the city) are Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" co-anchor Che and stand-up and writer (Parks & Recreation, The Good Place) Mande, with music from New Orleans Pelicans announcer Rob Nice.

Bleacher Report's All-Star Comedy Jam is 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at The Howlin' Wolf. Tickets $40.

Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation