Monday, February 6, 2017
Hannibal Buress, Michael Che and Joe Mande bring Bleacher Report All-Star Comedy Jam to New Orleans
Posted
By Alex Woodward
on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 6:00 PM
Hannibal Buress.
As New Orleans kicks off 2017's NBA All-Star weekend, comedians Hannibal Buress, Michael Che
and Joe Mande
will host a basketball-inspired comedy show to benefit the Rock On Foundation
and hosted by Bleacher Report
.
Joining Buress (no stranger to the city) are Saturday Night Live
's "Weekend Update" co-anchor Che and stand-up and writer (Parks & Recreation, The Good Place
) Mande, with music from New Orleans Pelicans announcer Rob Nice.
Bleacher Report's All-Star Comedy Jam is 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at The Howlin' Wolf. Tickets $40
.
