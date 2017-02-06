Kamasi Washington to perform six shows in New Orleans in May

click to enlarge
To top his last visit to New Orleans, in which he performed
four shows over two nights during the 2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington
returns to New Orleans for six shows over three nights in May.
Washington performs at 8 p.m. and midnight Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 at One Eyed Jacks during the second weekend of Jazz Fest 2017. Tickets are $40
.
Washington's masterful, appropriately titled 2015 triple album The Epic
earned stellar reviews for its sweeping experiments in jazz and beyond, kicking down a door opened by Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly
, on which Washington also performs.