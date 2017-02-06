Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, February 6, 2017

Kamasi Washington to perform six shows in New Orleans in May

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 2:30 PM

To top his last visit to New Orleans, in which he performed four shows over two nights during the 2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington returns to New Orleans for six shows over three nights in May.

Washington performs at 8 p.m. and midnight Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 at One Eyed Jacks during the second weekend of Jazz Fest 2017. Tickets are $40.

Washington's masterful, appropriately titled 2015 triple album The Epic earned stellar reviews for its sweeping experiments in jazz and beyond, kicking down a door opened by Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, on which Washington also performs. 

