10 offbeat and anti-Valentine's Day events in New Orleans

Even the happily coupled can find much to dread about Valentine's Day. Between overcrowded restaurants, hurt feelings and the crushing weight of a society which values heteronormative romantic love as the be-all and end-all of human relationships, you may be tempted to chuck the fancy dinner out and hit the bars, with or without your sweetheart.
Need a destination? A short list of unconventional and anti-Valentine's Day events — including drag parties, cover band shows and more — is after the jump.
Feb. 11: The Second Line Show
's "What's Love Got to Do With It?" sketch comedy night has a Valentine's Day theme. DJ RQ Away also plays at Eiffel Society
at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: Area drag artists don their best pink and red sequins for a Valentine's Day installment of Rare Form
's regular drag brunch. 1 p.m.
Feb. 14: To toast this most exaggerated of human courtship rituals, the Animal Amore
Valentine's Day lecture at Audubon Zoo
highlights mating practices throughout the animal kingdom. There also are animal encounters and photo ops. 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: The 6t'9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club
hosts a bar crawl with a brass band for its annual "Valentine Tumble
." Costumes are encouraged; it starts at Vaughan's Lounge
at 6 p.m.
Feb. 14: Live storytelling for adults at New Orleans Public Library
's Mid-City branch focuses on the "dark side of love." Several other library branches are screening Southside with You
, the recent movie about national romantic role models Barack and Michelle Obama's first date. Screenings 6 p.m., storytelling 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Bar Redux
's regular comedy show and open mic The Spontaneous Show sends up the holiday with anti-Valentine's Day-themed performances. 8 p.m.
Feb. 14: You can earn a free shot at Coyote Ugly Saloon
's anti-Valentine's Day party if you bring a picture of your ex to tear up. Setting it on fire is not required, unfortunately. 8 p.m.
Feb. 14: New Orleans Community Printshop & Darkroom
's annual Valentine's Day cover band show is at Allways Lounge
. Bands will cover Fugazi, Tom Waits and Cyndi Lauper, among others. 8 p.m.
Feb. 14: At "Sense of Humor
," a new live dating game show at The New Movement
, improv performers compete for a date with show guests. It's at 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: The semi-regular drag night Rips 'n' Tits
has a "Feast of St. Valentine" theme. Costumes and looks are encouraged, and there's a bunch of beer-and-a-shot drink specials to drown your romantic sorrows. At Bud Rip's at 11 p.m.