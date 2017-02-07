Brewsday Tuesday: New canned beers for parade season

click to enlarge
Nora McGunnigle
Urban South Brewery's Delta Momma is available in cans.
There are new canned beers from Louisiana breweries just in time for Carnival parade season.
• Gnarly Barley Brewing Company
(1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723) previewed the release of cans of its three flagship beers — Catahoula Common, Radical Rye-PA and Korova Milk Porter — at the brewery Feb. 4
. Widespread distribution began Feb. 6.
• Abita Brewing Company’s
The Boot is an easy-drinking hybrid between an ale and lager that is only distributed in Louisiana. It is now available in cans, as is the brewery’s longtime seasonal favorite, Strawberry Lager.
• Urban South Brewery’s
(1645 Tchoupitoulas St, 504-267-4852) recently released 12-beer party packs include its flagships Holy Roller IPA and Charming Wit along with spring seasonal brew Delta Momma lager. The brewery's new flagship beer, Coop’d Up, a lacto-soured farmhouse ale, is tentatively scheduled for release in cans March 27.
Urban South is hosting weekly crawfish boils beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays. Also, Urban South was recently named Louisiana’s best brewery by RateBeer.com
.
• NOLA Brewing
Company (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996) offers a 12-pack of cans called the Jambox, which includes NOLA Blonde Ale, 7th Street Wheat and Rebirth Pale Ale. The brewery holds weekly crawfish boils starting at 2 p.m. Friday.
• Upcoming beer events include the third annual Louisiana Winter Beer Festival
at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the Historic Calcasieu Marine National Bank building in Lake Charles.
• Courtyard Brewery
(1020 Erato St,) holds its Hop Festival April 20. Brewer Scott Wood is collaborating on an imperial IPA with San Diego, California brewery Modern Times and a sour IPA with Mandeville brewpub Old Rail Brewing Company (639 Girod St., 985-612-1828). Event food and entertainment details have not been announced.