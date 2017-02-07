Spotted Cat Food and Spirits opens today

http://www.spottedcatfoodspirits.com/
Spotted Cat Food and Spirits
-
COURTESY SPOTTED CAT FOOD and SPIRITS/FACEBOOK
-
Spotted Cat Food and Spirits is now open on St. Claude Avenue inside the New Orleans Healing Center.
(2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-371-5074) is now open Inside the New Orleans Healing Center. The restaurant from the team behind the Frenchmen Street music haunt The Spotted Cat Music Club
opened Tuesday, Feb. 7, following a brief soft-opening.
The menu has not been finalized, but the spot serves breakfast all-day. Bagel sandwiches, fried chicken and waffles with vanilla-maple hot sauce and sliders will likely be on the final menu, along with comfort food with ingredients sourced from the Gulf south.
The restaurant is owned Spotted Cat co-owner Douglas Emmer, Bradley Clement and Cheryl Abana-Emmer. Clement’s brother Rob Clement is the executive chef. The cafe will host live music.
Spotted Cat Food and Spirits replaces Turkish restaurant Fatoush. Fatoush owner Fatma Aydin will open Turkish cafe and bakery Fatma’s Cozy Corner in the Treme bar formerly home to Joe’s Cozy Corner, according to The New Orleans Advocate
.
Spotted Cat Food and Spirits is open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.
