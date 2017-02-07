The Halal Guys opens on Freret Street

click to enlarge
Middle Eastern franchise The Halal Guys opened their second location at 5001 Freret Street on Sunday (Feb. 4).
opened a new location in Uptown (5001 Freret St., 504-533-9410) Feb. 4. The restaurant is best known for gyro and chicken and rice platters.
The chain grew out of a group of street carts in New York City in the 1990s, and has expanded rapidly through franchise options. The first New Orleans location opened in summer at 301 St. Charles Ave. in the CBD. There are locations all over the world, including Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.
The simple menu features an option of platters or pita sandwiches with chicken, gyro meat or falafel topped with hot sauce, creamy white sauce or both. Sides include hummus or tahini with pita bread, fries, and for dessert, there is baklava.
The Freret Street location will be open late. On Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant will open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
