Travis Scott, Pitbull to perform during NBA All-Star weekend

click to enlarge
-
RCA RECORDS
-
Pitbull performs Saturday, Feb. 18.
The 2017 NBA All-Star game lands in New Orleans next week for a third time with concerts and fan events at Champions Square.
The NBA on TNT Road Show brings rapper Travis Scott
, who also performs at this year's Buku Music + Art Project
in March, and Pitbull
, who also will perform again in New Orleans at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
. Travis Scott performs Thursday, Feb. 16, and Pitbull performs Saturday, Feb. 18. Ticket information is available here
.
The Road Show also will host coverage from Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal on TNT’s Inside the NBA,
and there are basketball-related games and trivia, hoops contests, a lip sync "studio" and other free events (including "Kevin Garnett Area 21-themed Mardi Gras beads"). Fan events open at 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sunday and 2 p.m. Saturday. A full schedule is available here
.