Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Music & Nightlife / Sports

Travis Scott, Pitbull to perform during NBA All-Star weekend

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge Pitbull performs Saturday, Feb. 18. - RCA RECORDS
  • RCA RECORDS
  • Pitbull performs Saturday, Feb. 18.

The 2017 NBA All-Star game lands in New Orleans next week for a third time with concerts and fan events at Champions Square.

The NBA on TNT Road Show brings rapper Travis Scott, who also performs at this year's Buku Music + Art Project in March, and Pitbull, who also will perform again in New Orleans at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Travis Scott performs Thursday, Feb. 16, and Pitbull performs Saturday, Feb. 18. Ticket information is available here.

The Road Show also will host coverage from Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal on TNT’s Inside the NBA, and there are basketball-related games and trivia, hoops contests, a lip sync "studio" and other free events (including "Kevin Garnett Area 21-themed Mardi Gras beads"). Fan events open at 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sunday and 2 p.m. Saturday. A full schedule is available here.

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of Travis Scott, Pitbull

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation