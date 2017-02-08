How to help New Orleans tornado victims: donations needed for people and pets

click to enlarge
A massive tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Feb. 7 damaged hundreds of homes and properties and injured several people. The tornado "severely" damaged 300 structures and damaged hundreds of other buildings, according to city officials.
The city has opened a temporary shelter at Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.), where the New Orleans Health Department, New Orleans Fire Department, Catholic Charities and the Red Cross are offering help and assessing needs for short-term and long-term housing.
Below is a list of local organizations collecting donations for people and pets and registering volunteers.
Children's Place Learning Academy
(5615 Read Blvd.) is collecting baby wipes, lotion, soap, diapers, rash cream, toothpaste and tooth brushes for students and families.
City Church
(13123 I-10 Service Road) is collecting donations
(batteries, baby wipes, bottled water, nonperishable foods, toiletries, first-aid kits) and registering volunteers. Call (504) 246-5121 for more information.
Evacuteer
seeks volunteers to help collect and sort through donations at Joe Brown Park. Sign up here
.
The Greater New Orleans Foundation is collecting donations online
for its Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief Fund.
Food Pantry of New Orleans
(13040 I-10 Service Road)
is collecting nonperishable food.
Household of Faith
(9300 I-10 Service Road) is collecting donations and distributing clothing, toiletries and nonperishable items. Call (504) 347-0127 for more information.
KIPP New Orleans
is collecting donations
to support students and families.
The Louisiana SPCA
is collecting unopened dry cat and dog food and large air crates. Donations can be dropped off at the LA-SPCA (1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., 504-368-5191), Canine Connection (4920 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-218-4098), Camp Bow Wow (3301 Conti St., 504-309-9939), No Fleas Market (4228 Magazine St., 504-900-1446), and Demo Diva Demolition (6246 Memphis St., 504-486-4121).
Donations also can be made via the LA-SPCA's Amazon wishlist
and on its website
.
Families impacted from the tornados can receive a $50 voucher to shop at LA-SPCA’s NO Fleas Market Uptown. Vouchers are available only to people with valid ID from 70127, 70128 and 70129 ZIP codes.
Families looking for their pets can call (504) 368- 5191 ext. 100.
The New Orleans Saints Practice Facility
(5800 Airline Drive, Metairie) is a drop-off point for non-perishable food items, towels, blankets, toiletries and clothing, coordinated with the Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank and The United Way of Southeast Louisiana. Drop offs are open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday.
New Schools For New Orleans
is collecting donations
for students and families.
Night Church
, a stand-up comedy show hosted by Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman, will donate its proceeds to tornado relief efforts. The show is 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
at Sidney's Saloon (1200 St. Bernard Ave.).
ReNEW Schools is collecting donations
after the tornado damaged it Schaumberg Elementary campus.
SBP
has opened a Louisiana Tornado Recovery Fund
and is collecting donations online.
Second Harvest Food Bank
will deliver 600 meals to the Food Pantry and water and snacks to Joe Brown Park. Second Harvest accepts nonperishable foods (canned vegetables, soups, stews, etc., peanut butter, pasta, rice, breakfast cereal, shelf-stable milk) at its warehouse at 700 Edwards Ave., Elmwood, from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. It also accepts donations online
.
The United Way of Southeast Louisiana
is collecting donations online for its tornado relief fund
and registering volunteers for cleanup through its HandsOn New Orleans Volunteer Center. Sign up here.
New Orleans City Council's District B office and VAYLA
are coordinating donation drop-offs, and VAYLA also is collecting donations online
. VAYLA is collecting clean clothes, shoes, socks, children's and baby clothes, diapers, new toiletries, linens and towels, new underwear, cleaning supplies, flashlights, durable cleanup globes, contractor bags, plastic tarps, nonperishable bulk food and feminine hygiene products. The group also is collecting pet food and pet shampoo.
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Broadmoor Arts & Wellness Center (3900 General Taylor St., 504-249-5130). Supplies will be delivered to VAYLA (13235 Chef Menteur Hwy., 504-253-6000).