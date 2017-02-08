New Orleans City Council proposes resolution against immigration order

click to enlarge
KAT STROMQUIST
A protest at City Hall Jan. 29.
New Orleans District C Councilmember Nadine Ramsey, with all six other members of the Council signing on, will introduce a resolution
opposing President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee entry. In a statement, Ramsey says the resolution declares the order an "unconstitutional travel ban against people of Muslim faith, contrary to American ideals and values that poses a security risk to Americans at home and abroad." Ramsey will introduce the resolution at the Council's next meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
"The United States has made similar mistakes in the past, which should not be repeated," Ramsey said. "This is a moment in history when an international and welcoming City such as New Orleans should not be silent."
Hundreds of people rallied outside City Hall Jan. 29 to oppose the order in solidarity with thousands of people around the U.S. protesting in airports and on the streets. The protest previewed a week of action from immigrants' rights groups as local refugee resettlement agencies, religious leaders and city officials
denounced the ban.
The City Council's resolution quotes Trump's 2015 statement calling for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering" the U.S. and argues the order to "ban travel is, without question or debate, a fulfillment" of that statement. Read the resolution here
Ramsey's statement is below.
This will detrimentally affect as many as 100,000 visa holders including professors, scientists, doctors, fathers, mothers, children, people fleeing war, and people who risked their lives for this country. Banning refugees from entering the United States for nearly four months will have severe consequences, leaving people to suffer longer in camps, and preventing families from reuniting.
The resolution was developed in light of world-wide sentiment, the federal court's orders to stay the Order, and recent incidents such as the rally outside City Hall on January 29, at which citizens joined the growing nationwide protest against the Trump Administration's freeze on refugee and foreign national travel to the United States.
A United States federal court has stayed the implementation of the Order, and it is under consideration at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. Twenty States, numerous business, and civil rights organizations have joined the lawsuit in opposition to the travel ban.
The United States has made similar mistakes in the past, which should not be repeated. This is a moment in history when an international and welcoming City such as New Orleans should not be silent.