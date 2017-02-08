Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Station opens in Mid-City

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 5:24 PM


click to enlarge The Station is now open at 4400 Bienville St. - HELEN FREUND
  • HELEN FREUND
  • The Station is now open at 4400 Bienville St.

Mid-City residents have a new coffee and breakfast hub with the opening of The Station (4400 Bienville St., 504-319-4548), a cafe from husband-and-wife team Jonathan and Megan Walker. It opened Wednesday, Feb. 8, following months of renovations to the building on the corner of Bienville and North Alexander streets.

The cafe includes indoor and outdoor seating, and large windows overlook Bienville Street. It has a "take a book, leave a book," lending library stocked with books and games.

click to enlarge img_4475_1_.jpg
The shop features coffee and teas from both Birmingham, Alabama-based Revelator Coffee and Orleans Coffee Exchange. Megan Walker, who was a longtime baker at Mid-City institution Angelo Brocato, is preparing all pastries and food in-house while Jonathan manages the front-of-the-house and coffee prep.

Breakfast pastries include biscuits, English muffins, scones, bagels, croissants, savory and sweet puff pastry tarts, quiches and eggs baked in brioche. Lunch is served after 11 a.m. and includes salads, meat pies and koalaches, including one filled with barbecued chicken and pickled cabbage, and a version with ground beef, pork meatballs and tomato. Sausage rolls are stuffed with links prepared by Chewy’s Sausage, Jonathan Walker’s brother’s operation in Lake Charles.
click to enlarge img_4473.jpg
Dessert options include hand pies filled with a bananas Foster medley and a strawberry, cream cheese and balsamic mix, as well as cakes, cookies and puff pastry tarts.

The Station is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will extend hours after Mardi Gras.

For more information, visit the website here.

Speaking of...

Comments

