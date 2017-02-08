Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Tulane hosts panel on immigration ban
By Alex Woodward
Feb 8, 2017
KAT STROMQUIST
Jenny Yanez, left, addresses a protest outside City Hall on Jan. 29.
Professors and immigration law experts join a panel discussion at Tulane University on the impact and implications of Donald Trump's executive order on immigration
and refugee entry. The panel begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 inside Room 110 at Tulane Law School (6329 Freret St.). It also will be livestreamed via Tulane's website
.
On the panel is Tulane immigration law professor Kathleen Gasparian, U.S. State Department diplomat-in-residence Kali Jones, and professors Stephen Griffin and Adeno Addis. The panel is moderated by Tulane Law School's Laila Hlass, former director of Boston University School of Law's Immigrant Rights Clinic.
