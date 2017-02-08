Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tulane hosts panel on immigration ban

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Jenny Yanez, left, addresses a protest outside City Hall on Jan. 29. - KAT STROMQUIST
  • KAT STROMQUIST
  • Jenny Yanez, left, addresses a protest outside City Hall on Jan. 29.

Professors and immigration law experts join a panel discussion at Tulane University on the impact and implications of Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee entry. The panel begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 inside Room 110 at Tulane Law School (6329 Freret St.). It also will be livestreamed via Tulane's website.

On the panel is Tulane immigration law professor Kathleen Gasparian, U.S. State Department diplomat-in-residence Kali Jones, and professors Stephen Griffin and Adeno Addis. The panel is moderated by Tulane Law School's Laila Hlass, former director of Boston University School of Law's Immigrant Rights Clinic.

